Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippine POW camp

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Soldiers from the Connecticut Army National Guard's funeral honors conduct a dignified transfer of U.S. Army Air Corps Pfc. Bernard Sweet's remains at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Conn. July 30, 2026. Sweet died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines during World War II and was interred as an unidentified service member until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency identified his remains in 2025.