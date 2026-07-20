Soldiers from the Connecticut Army National Guard's funeral honors team wait for the arrival of U.S. Army Air Corps Pfc. Bernard Sweet's remains to conduct a dignified transfer at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Conn. July 30, 2026. Sweet died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines during World War II and was interred as an unidentified service member until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency identified his remains in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9844268
|VIRIN:
|260730-Z-UQ901-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp
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