Shirley McLenithan, the niece of Pfc. Bernard Sweet, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Kevin Eaton, the casualty assistance officer, wait for the arrival of Sweet's remains at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Conn. July 30, 2026. Sweet died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines during World War II and was interred as an unidentified service member until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency identified his remains in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9844269
|VIRIN:
|260730-Z-UQ901-1010
|Resolution:
|3172x2110
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS-HARTFORD AIRPORT, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp
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