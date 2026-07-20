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    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp [Image 3 of 4]

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    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp

    WINDSOR LOCKS-HARTFORD AIRPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Connecticut Army National Guard's funeral honors team wait for the arrival of U.S. Army Air Corps Pfc. Bernard Sweet's remains to conduct a dignified transfer at Bradley International Airport, Windsor Locks, Conn. July 30, 2026. Sweet died as a prisoner of war in the Philippines during World War II and was interred as an unidentified service member until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency identified his remains in 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9844270
    VIRIN: 260730-Z-UQ901-1015
    Resolution: 3111x2070
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS-HARTFORD AIRPORT, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp
    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp
    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippines POW camp
    Connecticut National Guard Funeral Honors Team conducts dignified transfer for WWII veteran who died in Philippine POW camp

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