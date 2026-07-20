Mr. Tony Sabb, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Academy commandant, briefs Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, U.S. Army Central & Third Army senior enlisted advisor, during a visit to the THAAD Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9844153
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-BW769-9639
|Resolution:
|5152x3435
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss
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