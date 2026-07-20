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    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 1 of 4]

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    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, right, U.S. Army Central & Third Army senior enlisted advisor, presents coins to Soldiers assigned to 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command for their pivotal role in air defense in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryson Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:26
    Photo ID: 9844150
    VIRIN: 260610-A-BW769-6894
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss
    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss
    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss
    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss

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    Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss

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    TAGS

    32nd AAMDC
    Army Central
    Arcent
    USARCENT

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