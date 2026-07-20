Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, right, U.S. Army Central & Third Army senior enlisted advisor, presents coins to Soldiers assigned to 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command for their pivotal role in air defense in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9844150
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-BW769-6894
|Resolution:
|4765x3177
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss
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