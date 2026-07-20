Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss

Photo By Sgt. Bryson Walker | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, U.S. Army Central & Third Army senior enlisted advisor, meets with Sergeants Major Course Class 76 graduates at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bryson Walker.) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Senior enlisted leaders from U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) & Third Army recently attended the Sergeants Major Course graduation during a visit to the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (USANCOA) at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Family, friends, and peers filled the Don Haskins Center in El Paso to mark the graduation of Class 76 from the Sergeants Major Course. During the ceremony, 572 U.S. and international servicemembers earned the official title of sergeant major, the highest noncommissioned officer rank an American Soldier can earn. ‘Deeds not words’, the class motto, echoed throughout the arena as academy graduates heard their class number.

“The Sergeants Major Academy is certainly one of the pillars for senior enlisted development,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, ARCENT’s senior enlisted advisor. “I think the Academy broadened my horizons and made me curious to learn new things.”

The Sergeants Major Course was established in 1972 and officially began instruction in January 1973 at Fort Bliss, where master sergeants and sergeants major completed a rigorous 10-month course consisting of operations, command leadership, force management, security studies, and profession of arms. The course is the capstone of the Army’s Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System (NCOPDS) that teaches seniormost enlisted leaders to effectively assist commanders and field grade officers while embodying the core principles of the noncommissioned officer.

“The Sergeants Major Course reinforced something I already value in leadership: judgment,” said Sgt. Maj. Cory Perk, an incoming ARCENT sergeant major. “Senior leaders have to know when to step into friction and when to give subordinate leaders the space to work through it; most growth happens in that space.”

Even with Perk being recognized as number one in his career management field of financial management, he still acknowledges that new challenges await, embraces responsibility as a sergeant major and learning from those alike.

“I expect to learn from the professionals already serving in the organization [to] gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges associated with supporting operations across the ARCENT [area of responsibility],” Perk said. “I look forward to working alongside experienced leaders, exchanging ideas, and helping build teams that are prepared for whatever the mission requires.”

As the senior enlisted leader of his organization, McCray met with the incoming sergeants major that will take charge across ARCENT. McCray congratulated the incoming sergeants major while also highlighting the magnitude of being a sergeant major assigned to ARCENT.

“I thought it was important to have a conversation and acknowledge all those great things that they’ve done,” McCray said. “But more importantly, preparing them to start focusing on accomplishing that job or assignment within the theater.”

McCray’s emphasis on the magnitude of leadership was something that he took away when he matriculated the academy years ago and still applies to himself and his peers within ARCENT. For him, leadership is not just a title, but a continuous commitment to those in and under his leadership.

“It is a privilege to lead at this level, and part of my responsibility is to lead noncommissioned officers to continue to mature and grow,” said McCray. “Our Army is what we make it, and we should be honored every day to wear this uniform and our nation's colors on our sleeve; I think we all have a responsibility to make our place in the world better.”

Also during the trip to Fort Bliss, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), a key ARCENT component of air defense in theater, hosted ARCENT senior enlisted leaders at their headquarters. McCray led a panel discussion on readiness and capabilities, as well as recognized Soldiers within the unit. McCray also visited the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Academy to meet with students who are undergoing training on the THAAD system.

“32nd AAMDC is a major force provider for all air and missile defense units,” said McCray. “I wanted to thank them for their continuous readiness and ability to generate the forces required to defend this vital region.”