Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:26 Photo ID: 9844141 VIRIN: 260611-A-BW769-3366 Resolution: 4598x3065 Size: 1.31 MB Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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This work, Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.