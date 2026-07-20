Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:26 Photo ID: 9844134 VIRIN: 260610-A-BW769-7160 Resolution: 4292x2861 Size: 1.02 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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This work, Third Army Senior Enlisted Leaders mark SMC graduation, discuss Air Defense readiness at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.