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    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 12 of 12]

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    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

    COLOMBO, SRI LANKA

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, alongside The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Air Force service members, pose for a photo in front of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft on Katunayake Air Force Base, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9844067
    VIRIN: 260727-N-OF444-1544
    Resolution: 5283x3962
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: COLOMBO, LK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka visits VP-26 Tridents during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka visits VP-26 Tridents during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka visits VP-26 Tridents during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka
    VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. PACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT2026
    CARATSriLanka2026

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