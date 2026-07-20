U.S. Navy Lt. Ansley Cuenca, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, interacts with members of the Sri Lankan Air Force during a P-8A Poseidon aircraft static display tour during CARAT Sri lanka 2026 on Katunayake Air Force Base Katunayake, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9844056
|VIRIN:
|260727-N-OF444-1236
|Resolution:
|4215x3161
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|COLOMBO, LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.