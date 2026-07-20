VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka

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U.S. Navy Lt. Chris Kang, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, interacts with members of the Sri Lankan Air Force onboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a static display in support of CARAT Sri Lanka on Katunayake Air Force Base Katunayake, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)