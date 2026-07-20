VP-26 Tridents Host P-8 Static Display During CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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U.S. Naval Aircrewman Operator Senior Chief Blake Delise, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, interacts with a member of the Sri Lankan Air Force during exercise CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 on Kataunayake Air Force Base, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)