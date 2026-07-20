The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka visits VP-26 Tridents during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House, The Defense Attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka, left, speaks with U.S. Naval Aircrewman Operator Senior Chief Blake Delise, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, right, during a P-8A Poseidon aircraft static display in support of CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 on Katunayake Air Force Base, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)