USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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Col. Joshua Bost, left, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, and Col. Andrew Baker, outgoing commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony July 31 at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority of the LA District’s four-state mission from Baker to Bost.