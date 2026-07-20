Attendees of the July 31 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District change of command ceremony await the start of the ceremony while Soldiers of the 300th Army Band play in the Fort MacArthur Community Center at San Pedro, California. Col. Andrew Baker transferred command to Col. Joshua Bost during the ceremony, ending his tenure as the 64th U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander as Bost begins as the 65th.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9843655
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-KV149-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
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