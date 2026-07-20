Col. Joshua Bost, left, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, South Pacific Division commander, after delivering remarks during a change of command ceremony July 31 at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California. Lloyd served as the presiding officer for the transition ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9843662
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-UT290-1006
|Resolution:
|1621x2460
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
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