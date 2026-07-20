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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 4 of 5]

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Stephen Baack 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Joshua Bost, left, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, South Pacific Division commander, after delivering remarks during a change of command ceremony July 31 at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California. Lloyd served as the presiding officer for the transition ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9843662
    VIRIN: 260731-A-UT290-1006
    Resolution: 1621x2460
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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    san pedro
    south pacific division
    leadership
    usace
    change of command

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