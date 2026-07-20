USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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Col. Joshua Bost, left, incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, South Pacific Division commander, after delivering remarks during a change of command ceremony July 31 at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California. Lloyd served as the presiding officer for the transition ceremony.