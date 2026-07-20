USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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Col. Joshua Bost, right, incoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, receives the USACE colors from Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander and division engineer July 31 in the Fort MacArthur Community Center in San Pedro, California. The passing of the colors in a military change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and the unit’s enduring history from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander.