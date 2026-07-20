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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 2 of 5]

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Shawn Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Joshua Bost, right, incoming U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, receives the USACE colors from Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander and division engineer July 31 in the Fort MacArthur Community Center in San Pedro, California. The passing of the colors in a military change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and the unit’s enduring history from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9843658
    VIRIN: 260731-A-KV149-1023
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater [Image 5 of 5], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater
    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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    USACE LA District marks change of command near historic San Pedro Breakwater

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    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific Division
    USACE
    change of command

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