352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Muscato, incoming commander of the 352nd Special Operations Wing, makes remarks during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2026. As the only Air Force special operations unit in the European Theater, the 352nd SOW executes specialized airpower and air-ground integration in support of AFSOC and Special Operations Command-Europe objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)