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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, gives opening remarks during the 352nd Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Adam Moore relinquished command of the 352d SOW to Col. Shane Muscato. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)