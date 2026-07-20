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Members from Team Mildenhall render a salute during presentation of the colors at the 352nd Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Moore relinquished command of the 352d SOW to Col. Shane Muscato. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)