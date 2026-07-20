Members from Team Mildenhall render a salute during presentation of the colors at the 352nd Special Operations Wing change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2026. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Moore relinquished command of the 352d SOW to Col. Shane Muscato. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9842026
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-YJ424-1006
|Resolution:
|5249x3667
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.