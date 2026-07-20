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    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

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    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, passes the guidon to Col. Shane Muscato, right, incoming commander of the 352nd Special Operations Wing, at a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2026. As the only Air Force special operations unit in the European Theater, the 352nd SOW executes specialized airpower and air-ground integration in support of AFSOC and Special Operations Command-Europe objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9842031
    VIRIN: 260724-F-YJ424-1031
    Resolution: 3527x3721
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command
    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command
    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command
    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command
    352nd Special Operations Wing Change of Command

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    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

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