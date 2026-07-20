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    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 5 of 10]

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    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, right, presents a wreath during his visit to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 20:04
    Photo ID: 9841755
    VIRIN: 260729-N-TT369-2115
    Resolution: 5409x3864
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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