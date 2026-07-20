U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, greets Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, at the PACFLT boathouse on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9841751
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-TT369-2002
|Resolution:
|4141x2958
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.