Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center left, Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, center right, members of Koehler’s staff, and sailors from the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force pose for a photo at the PACFLT boathouse on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)