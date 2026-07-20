Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, center, receives a tour of the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. The U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9841754
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-TT369-2087
|Resolution:
|6482x4630
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.