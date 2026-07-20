Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, visits the USS Arizona Memorial with Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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From left to right: U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Katsuaki Kamiji, mayor of the city of Yokosuka, Japan, and Chotoku Hideaki, consul general of Japan, pose for a photo at the PACFLT boathouse on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. Mayor Kamiji is visiting U.S. Navy and U.S. government leaders, demonstrating the key role the city of Yokosuka plays in the U.S.-Japan security partnership. PACFLT delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)