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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5]

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District staff came together at the completion of the ribbon-cutting on Fort Bliss for the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus. The group includes team members from the district offices in Fort Worth along with members of the South Texas and Southwest area offices. The group is flanked by the Fort Worth District Commander, Col. Calvin Kroeger, left, and Col. Marlon Ringo, the incoming commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9840225
    VIRIN: 260728-A-XY212-1048
    Resolution: 5178x3452
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    Fort Worth District
    Pat Adelmann
    3D-printed barracks
    Fort Bliss
    USACE
    Joint Task Force - Southern Border (JTF-SB)

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