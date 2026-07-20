USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District staff came together at the completion of the ribbon-cutting on Fort Bliss for the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus. The group includes team members from the district offices in Fort Worth along with members of the South Texas and Southwest area offices. The group is flanked by the Fort Worth District Commander, Col. Calvin Kroeger, left, and Col. Marlon Ringo, the incoming commander.