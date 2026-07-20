A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Fort Bliss for the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus. Pictured from left to right are Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, Fort Bliss Garrison Sergeant Major, Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Jason Ballard, ICON CEO, Maj. Gen Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9840215
|VIRIN:
|260728-A-XY212-1034
|Resolution:
|5931x3954
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
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