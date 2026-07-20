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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 4 of 5]

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Fort Bliss for the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus. Pictured from left to right are Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, Fort Bliss Garrison Sergeant Major, Col. Michael Soyka, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Jason Ballard, ICON CEO, Maj. Gen Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9840215
    VIRIN: 260728-A-XY212-1034
    Resolution: 5931x3954
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    Fort Worth District
    Pat Adelmann
    3D-printed barracks
    Fort Bliss
    USACE
    Joint Task Force - Southern Border (JTF-SB)

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