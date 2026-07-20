USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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Senior officers and non-commission officers from Fort Bliss, along with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District and ICON were joined by local politicians, Fort Bliss personnel and guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus. The ribbon cutting was for the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed.

“Together, they offer over 78,000 square feet of covered area that houses up to 560 service members,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division. “These facilities were fully 3D-printed in just 58 days and delivered in less than four months. This is the largest deployment of robotic construction capabilities in the history of the Department of War. By leveraging this emerging technology, we built these barracks four times faster than the typical construction model and 9% cheaper than our initial estimates. Saving the American taxpayer over $5.6 million just in overhead. But this project is more than impressive statistics, 3D-printing or cost savings.”