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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 3 of 5]

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Will Hurd, president of ICON Prime, addresses those in attendance during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Bliss marking the completion of the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus.
    “I want to be direct about why speed matters for an installation like this and for our Army,” said Will Hurd, President of ICON Prime. “Fort Bliss is not just a post. It is America's premier power projection platform. I know this because I used to represent Fort Bliss in Congress. The readiness of the soldiers who train and rotate through here has direct consequences on all of us, and on what the country can do in the world.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9840209
    VIRIN: 260728-A-XY212-1026
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss
    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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    Fort Worth District
    Pat Adelmann
    3D-printed barracks
    Fort Bliss
    USACE
    Joint Task Force - Southern Border (JTF-SB)

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