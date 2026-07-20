USACE Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for 3D-Printed Military Barracks at Fort Bliss

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Will Hurd, president of ICON Prime, addresses those in attendance during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Bliss marking the completion of the first of 10 3D-printed buildings to be completed for the new Joint Task Force, Southern Border Campus.

“I want to be direct about why speed matters for an installation like this and for our Army,” said Will Hurd, President of ICON Prime. “Fort Bliss is not just a post. It is America's premier power projection platform. I know this because I used to represent Fort Bliss in Congress. The readiness of the soldiers who train and rotate through here has direct consequences on all of us, and on what the country can do in the world.”