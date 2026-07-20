Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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A member from the Sri Lanka Navy shows participants snake species native to Sri Lanka during a herpetology field briefing at exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2026, in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)