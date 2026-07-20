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    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

    TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    Members of the Sri Lanka Navy brief service members on python species during a herpetology field briefing at exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2026 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared regional maritime security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 05:06
    Photo ID: 9837312
    VIRIN: 260727-F-HI767-1034
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: TRINCOMALEE, LK
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026
    Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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    CARAT 2026
    carat sri lanka 2026

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