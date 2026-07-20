Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026

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Members of the Sri Lanka Navy brief service members on python species during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2026 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared regional maritime security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)