Members of the Sri Lanka Navy demonstrate snakebite care procedures for service members during a herpetology field briefing at exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2026 in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, July 27, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared regional maritime security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Washler)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 05:06
|Photo ID:
|9837314
|VIRIN:
|260727-F-HI767-1058
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|TRINCOMALEE, LK
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sri Lanka Navy Hosts Herpetology Field Briefing during CARAT Sri Lanka 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.