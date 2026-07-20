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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel [Image 11 of 11]

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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260724-N-IX644-1012 (July 24, 2026) PORTSMOUTH, Va. Cmdr. Patrick Morrissey, orthopaedic spine surgeon, demonstrates how 3D printed casts are created at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, July 24. Unlike traditional plaster or fiberglass casts, 3D-printed casts are lightweight, breathable, waterproof, and custom-fit to the patient’s exact anatomy, significantly improving hygiene, patient comfort, and recovery times for service members returning to active duty. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9835578
    VIRIN: 260724-N-IX644-1012
    Resolution: 1080x1079
    Size: 427.17 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    USFFC
    3D printing capabilities
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Medical Innovation
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

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