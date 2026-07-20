Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

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260724-N-IX644-1012 (July 24, 2026) PORTSMOUTH, Va. Cmdr. Patrick Morrissey, orthopaedic spine surgeon, demonstrates how 3D printed casts are created at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, July 24. Unlike traditional plaster or fiberglass casts, 3D-printed casts are lightweight, breathable, waterproof, and custom-fit to the patient’s exact anatomy, significantly improving hygiene, patient comfort, and recovery times for service members returning to active duty. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)