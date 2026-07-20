Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

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260724-N-IX644-1001 (July 24, 2026) PORTSMOUTH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, left, speaks with Cmdr. Patrick Morrissey, orthopaedic spine surgeon, about 3D printed casts and splints for broken bones at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, July 24. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (Portions of this image have been blurred for security purposes) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)