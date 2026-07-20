Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

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260724-N-IX644-1010 (July 24, 2026) PORTSMOUTH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, centers, speak to Navy Medicine personnel during an office call at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, July 24. The office call provided an opportunity for leadership to discuss medical readiness, upcoming operational initiatives, and the future of the naval medical force. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)