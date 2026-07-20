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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel [Image 7 of 11]

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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260724-N-IX644-1008 (July 24, 2026) NORFOLK, Va. Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director of the Hospital Corps, speak to Navy Medicine personnel during an office call at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, July 24. The office call provided an opportunity for leadership to discuss medical readiness, upcoming operational initiatives, and the future of the naval medical force. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9835573
    VIRIN: 260724-N-IX644-1008
    Resolution: 785x786
    Size: 216.64 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel
    Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

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    Navy Medicine
    USFFC
    3D printing capabilities
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Medical Innovation
    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

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