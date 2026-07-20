Acting Navy Surgeon General Conducts Office Calls with Medical Personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260724-N-IX644-1004 (July 24, 2026) PORTSMOUTH, Va. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic; director, Defense Health Network Atlantic, center, speaks with Navy Medicine leaders during an office call at Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, July 24. The office call provided an opportunity for leadership to discuss medical readiness, upcoming operational initiatives, and the future of the naval medical force. Navy Medicine's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)