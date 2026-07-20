Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Mark Boman, chief of staff for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, thanks Lt. Stephanie Ryan, center, and Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, right, for sharing their experiences from the historic Artemis II recovery operations, giving the NMFP team an exclusive look at the role of Navy Expeditionary Medicine. Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, provided medical support to the astronauts and the Navy recovery team during the operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)