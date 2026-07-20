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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery [Image 3 of 5]

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Mark Boman, chief of staff for Naval Medical Forces Pacific, thanks Lt. Stephanie Ryan, center, and Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, right, for sharing their experiences from the historic Artemis II recovery operations, giving the NMFP team an exclusive look at the role of Navy Expeditionary Medicine. Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, provided medical support to the astronauts and the Navy recovery team during the operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9834570
    VIRIN: 260514-O-PU282-7158
    Resolution: 4846x3421
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Expeditionary Medicine
    NMFP

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