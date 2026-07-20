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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery [Image 5 of 5]

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, right, and Lt. Stephanie Ryan, left, explain how the Expeditionary Medicine teams supported the historic Artemis II space recovery operations in April. Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, shared their operational insights at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 19:05
    Photo ID: 9834556
    VIRIN: 260514-O-PU282-7827
    Resolution: 6999x4668
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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    Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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    Navy Medicine
    expeditionary medicine
    NMFP

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