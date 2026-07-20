SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, right, and Lt. Stephanie Ryan, left, explain how the Expeditionary Medicine teams supported the historic Artemis II space recovery operations in April. Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, shared their operational insights at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9834556
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-PU282-7827
|Resolution:
|6999x4668
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
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