Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, shares her experiences from the historic Artemis II recovery mission. During the presentation at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters, Para emphasized that her team treats every assignment as a no-fail mission, relying on early communication and past lessons learned to understand medical risks before deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)