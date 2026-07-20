SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Lt. Stephanie Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, answers a question from the audience at Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters. Following a presentation on the Artemis II recovery mission, presentation, audience members asked about broader operational impacts, critical care gear, and transport times required to move injured patients from the recovery ship to higher-level care facilities ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 19:05
|Photo ID:
|9834567
|VIRIN:
|260514-O-PU282-5840
|Resolution:
|4782x7170
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery [Image 5 of 5], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery
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