Navy EXMED teams share lessons from historic Artemis II recovery

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SAN DIEGO (May 14, 2026) — Lt. Cmdr. Kristine Tolentino Parra, right, and Lt. Stephanie Ryan, left, provide an overview of the historic Artemis II recovery mission during a presentation at the Naval Medical Forces Pacific headquarters. Parra, a general surgeon and platform lead for Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 14 at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, and Ryan, a Navy nurse with En Route Care System 11 at NMRTC San Diego, served with their teams that stood ready to provide medical support to the astronauts and the Navy recovery team during the operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)