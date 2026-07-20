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    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters [Image 4 of 13]

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    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters

    HWASEONG, SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, right, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, 37th commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, ride in a parade car during a tour of ROK Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 24, 2026. Watson toured the base to discuss bilateral training operations as a part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9832970
    VIRIN: 260724-M-WJ190-1064
    Resolution: 5316x3544
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: HWASEONG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters
    KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters

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    TAGS

    USFK
    III MEF
    MARFORK
    3d MLG
    Korea
    KMEP 26.2

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