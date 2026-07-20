KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters

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Republic of Korea Marines perform a ceremony during a tour of ROK Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 24, 2026. The Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force Lt. Gen. Watson toured the base to discuss bilateral training operations as a part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)