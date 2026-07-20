KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters

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Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, center, receives a tour of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps headquarters building from ROK Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, 37th commandant of the ROK Marine Corps in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 24, 2026.Watson toured the base to discuss bilateral training operations as a part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson