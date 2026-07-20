Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, right, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, 37th commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, ride in a parade car during a tour of ROK Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 24, 2026. Watson toured the base to discuss bilateral training operations as a part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9832968
|VIRIN:
|260724-M-WJ190-1047
|Resolution:
|5054x3369
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|HWASEONG, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KMEP 26.2: III MEF General Visits Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.