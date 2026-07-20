U.S. and ROK Marines Commence Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2

Photo By Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson | Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, right, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Seok, 37th commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, ride in a parade car during a tour of ROK Marine Corps headquarters in Hwaseong, South Korea, July 24, 2026. Watson toured the base to discuss bilateral training operations as a part of Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea–U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson) see less | View Image Page

HWASEONG, South Korea — III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps will conduct the Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 26.2 from 28 July to 8 August, engaging in bilateral training across South Korea.

KMEP 26.2 is the second iteration in this year's program, an annual field training exercise in which U.S. Marines operate alongside their ROK counterparts in realistic scenarios designed to enhance the capabilities of the joint ROK-U.S. force and strengthen our longstanding alliance.

“The historic bond between the U.S. and ROK Marine Corps is the foundation of our combined readiness,” said Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, Commanding General of III MEF. “KMEP furthers that bond by providing essential training for our Marines to refine our combined capabilities, strengthen our alliance, and enhance our ability to operate effectively together as one team.”

KMEP 26.2 will focus on rehearsing combined, multi-domain operations to improve integration and responsiveness to evolving threats. It will feature III MEF units executing combined live-fire training exercises, close air support, amphibious operations, and comprehensive logistics maneuvers alongside the ROK Marine Corps.

“Training side-by-side allows US and ROK Marines to build the mutual trust and tactical proficiency required of our alliance,” said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. “We remain dedicated to advancing our combined capabilities through realistic, challenging scenarios.”

“Every year, KMEP plays a critical role in advancing the alliance on the Korean Peninsula. Not only does it provide opportunities for interoperability between our two Marine Corps, but it also gives Marines from both nations the invaluable relationship-building that comes from sharing everything from a fighting position to a meal in the field,” said Maj. Gen. Valerie Jackson, Commander of Marine Forces Korea. “It is critical for Marines to come here, build that relationship with one of our oldest allies, and train on hallowed ground that so many Marines before them have trained.”

KMEP 26.2 facilitates integration between U.S. and ROK forces, sustaining the high state of readiness necessary to deter aggression and ensure a stable and secure Indo-Pacific.